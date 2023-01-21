Update on woman attacked in Half-Way-Tree as cops nab attacker Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

The police say the female, who was attacked by a man in Half-Way-Tree has suffered serious injuries.

Police on Friday gave a brief update on the health of the woman after they managed to apprehend and charge the man who was seen kicking the frightened victim while she was on the ground.

The attack was captured on a video that was later posted to social media.

Police said hours after the incident, the man identified as Jovan Stephenson, a 32-year-old graphic designer of a Kingston address was held during an operation on Charles Street in Kingston.

The police have also revealed that since the attack the female has been taken to a medical facility for treatment as her injuries are considered to be serious.

In the 18-second clip, the accused was seen stomping on a woman, who was lying on the ground.

The man repeatedly yelled expletives at the crying woman during the attack.

The man ended his attack with a final kick to what appears to be the woman’s head before heading off in the direction of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company bus park in Half-Way-Tree.

