(UPDATE) Murdered Wallerfield fish vendor’s family: He was threatened

News

Deonarine Jadoo, 54, was shot dead while leaving his Wallerfield home early on Wednesday morning.

PHOTO COURTESY JADOO FAMILY – PHOTO COURTESY JADOO FAMILY

The relatives of a murdered Wallerfield fish vendor, Deonarine Jadoo, believe his murder was not linked to a robbery, but may have been a personal vendetta by someone known to him.

Jadoo, 54, was shot dead while leaving home at Moonan Road, Wallerfield, at around 2 am on Wednesday.

Police said his blue H100 van was stolen but was found nearby, on fire, on Agua Santa Road.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday, one of Jadoo’s relatives said they repeatedly asked him to keep away from the person who threatened him.

“We knew someone wanted to kill him, so there was some tension. I kept telling him that it wasn’t making sense and to keep his distance from the people who were threatening him, but he kept saying he could handle himself.

“It was personal, someone who knew his routine, because a bandit wouldn’t know he’s leaving home at 2 am, or know that he would start his van.”

One of Jadoo’s relatives, also a vendor, said the murder has left her shaken and afraid, as she also leaves her home early on mornings to begin work.

“We leave home at 1 am, maybe 2 am, because we are in the same trade as him, and we have to do a watch before we get out of our homes, because we don’t know if someone could be hiding for us.”

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.