[UPDATE] Met office: Yellow alert has ended

In this July 7, 2020 file photo a man helps a woman to fix her umbrella blown open by strong gust during heavy rain in Port of Spain.

– Ayanna Kinsale

The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological (Met) Service has discontinued its yellow-level adverse weather alert as of 4.36 pm on Sunday. Weather conditions have now been categorised as green level.

Last Thursday, the service sent out an initial alert saying adverse conditions from a tropical wave would last from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday. On Friday, that alert was then extended to noon on Sunday as TT was to be affected by another tropical wave from Saturday afternoon. That alert was again extended on Sunday morning to last till 7 pm that day then, in a final update, was ended at 4.36 pm.

In its latest update, the Met Service said the most impactful weather from the second tropical wave had dissipated and settled conditions were present in most areas in TT.

“Cloudy conditions will however persist into the night-time with showers over few areas. There is also a low (30 per cent) chance of the odd isolated thunderstorm, especially over southern parts of Trinidad.”

It added that street flooding and gusty winds were possible in the event of heavier rainfall.