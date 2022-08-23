(Update) HDC worker shot dead in San Juan

News

Dennis Nero

An HDC worker was killed in San Juan on Tuesday morning.Police reported that at about 6 am Dennis Nero was standing on Saddle Road, San Juan, near the Croisee, when another man walked up and shot him in the head.

Police said Nero collapsed and died at the scene as the killer ran off along Saddle Road and escaped.

The murder happened between the San Juan Sub Station and San Juan Police Station.

In an unrelated incident, police are yet to identify two men killed last Friday.

A farmer on his way to tend to his crops at Guave Road, Chaguaramas, stumbled on the bodies of two men whose hands had been bound and who had been shot.

One of them, who was fair-skinned and of African descent, was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and black-and-white Nike sneakers. The other, of East Indian descent, was wearing a green T-shirt and cream short pants.

Police said there were no identifiable markings or tattoos on either body