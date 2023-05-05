(Update) Delay in final report of commission of enquiry – Paria tragedy’s lone survivor ‘disappointed’

News

Sole survivor of the Paria drowning tragedy Christopher Boodram. – Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE lone survivor of the Paria diving tragedy said he is disappointed in the three-month delay of the final report of the Commission of Enquiry set up to investigate the deadly accident.

But Christopher Boodram says he has faith that the commission’s chairman, King’s Counsel Jerome Lynch, will do right by him and the relatives of the four deceased divers.

The commission announced their intention to write to President Christine Kangaloo yesterday, seeking an extension of their deadline to submit the final report, from the end of May to August 31. In a release, the commission said the delay was necessary as those who were issued with “salmon” letters have been given until June 9 to respond in writing and until June 21 and 22 to respond orally.

Boodram was among a five-man dive team from LMCS Limited who were doing underwater maintenance on a Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited pipeline in February 2022 when the accident happened. Four of his coworkers, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar, Yusuf Henry and Kazim Ali Jnr died in the pipeline.

Yesterday Boodram told Newsday his first reaction to news of the delay was disappointment.

DROWNED: The four divers who drowned in the pipeline are, from second left to right, Kazim Ali Jnr, Yusuf Henry, Rishi Nagassar andFyzal Kurban. At left is lone survivor Christopher Boodram. FILE PHOTO –

“I am upset about it. I am disappointed, I really hope the delays are not politically affiliated and I am just hoping and praying the right and correct thing is done,” Boodram said.

But he is willing to trust the process, as he said Lynch has not given him any cause for concern throughout the enquiry.

“I trust that Mr Lynch will do what is best for me and for the other families.”

He said he will now have to delay his plans to pursue private legal action as he waits for the report to be delivered.

Kurban’s wife, Celisha Kurban, told Newsday her plans to seek legal redress will also be put on hold.

“We just have to wait until when they are ready now, we just have to go with the flow,” Kurban said.

She too was disappointed with the delay.

“Now I am worrying that we are going to see delay after delay after delay until it gets swept under the carpet, I hope that doesn’t happen but it is worrying me,” she said.

Editor’s Note:

This is an update to an earlier story posted to our social media handles headlined: “Final enquiry report on Paria tragedy delayed”