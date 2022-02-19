Unvaccinated children 12 and under allowed in safe zones

News

Children playing football at Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. From Monday, unvaccinated children 12 and under can go to safe zone with their vaccinated families. – PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 will be allowed into safe zones, but must be accompanied by vaccinated adults, Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh said at Saturday’s virtual covid19 health briefing.

The current policy does not allow children under the age of 12 because they are unvaccinated. The vaccination policy also applies to children 12 and older.

Deyalsingh said, “A child who would like to go with their family, vaccinated family, into a safe zone like a restaurant, cinema and so on, from Monday they will be able to accompany their vaccinated parents, their vaccinated siblings to a safe zone.

“So, from Monday, the unvaccinated population 12 and under who cannot be vaccinated can access these safe zone activities. All other safe zone measures will apply, that is, the employees must be vaccinated, all other accompanying family members must be vaccinated.”

Deyalsingh called on parents to be vigilant, since they were responsible for the risks of taking a child 12 years and under to safe zones.

“If you have a child who is diabetic, who has a non-communicable disease (NCD), who is asthmatic, obese please determine in your own judgment if the risk you are taking is worth it.

“Yes, we are lifting the restriction, but we are asking parents and guardians to do their own risk assessment on whether taking you unvaccinated 12-year-old and under into a safe zone is worth it.”

He called on safe zone establishments to step up the covid19 screenings.

Deyalsingh said a decrease of covid19 cases prompted the Government to reconsider its position and to allow children to resume normal means of socialisation.

“We continually look at the numbers and make decisions based on that. I think what will help especially with children under 12 who are not vaccinated, to get back into a social life and go to places that they were previously not allowed to get into.

“It will help tremendously with their mental health and the mental health of their families.”