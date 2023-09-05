Unoccupied barge capsizes off Pointe-a-Pierre

News

AN unoccupied barge capsized offshore Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd’s facility in Pointe-a-Pierre on Saturday.

The vessel belonged to Rickos Enterprises Ltd

In a statement on Monday, company managing director Ronald Seunarine said Rickos is contracted by Paria to do “topside” offshore maintenance work at Pointe-a-Pierre.

He said the company was doing maintenance work on one of the offshore moorings known as “Dolphins”.

Seunarine added that the barge,Saleem 1, which was used to assist in that work was idle, unoccupied and moored nearby.

The water was choppy and the Rickos supervisor on site gave instructions to move the crane boom to a safe, non-operational position on the barge. While the boom was being swung, the barge began to list and eventually capsized.

The company immediately activated its emergency response plan.

Seunarine said no one was injured.

Rickos has launched an investigation into the incident.