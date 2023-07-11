Unknown man found dead in Arima on Monday night

News

Police are working to identify a man found dead on Monday night in Arima.

According to a police report, residents of Temple Street reported hearing numerous gunshots at around 9.50 pm.

On Gaston Ruiz Street, near Temple Street, they discovered the lifeless body of an African man.

He was wearing a red vest, black shorts, and white sneakers, and was found lying on his back in a drain near an abandoned house. The body had multiple gunshot wounds.

The police were informed and called in a DMO who pronounced the man dead. The body was taken to the Forensic Sciences Centre for a post-mortem examination.

Police found the deformed projectiles, two projectiles, eight spent 9mm shells, three fragments and a readme cellular phone at the crime scene.

Investigations have begun.