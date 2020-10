Few­er cit­i­zens of T&T are at­tend­ing high­er ed­u­ca­tion­al in­sti­tu­tions as the changes to the Gov­ern­ment As­sis­tance for Tu­ition Ex­pens­es (GATE) pro­gramme has meant the door is closed for some of them and the coun­try’s uni­ver­si­ties are brac­ing for the po­ten­tial fall­out of gov­ern­ment’s planned re­view of the pro­gramme.