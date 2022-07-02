Unions to hold motorcade to protest 4% wage offer

News

ANGRY LAMBERT:

NUGFW president general James Lambert slams Government’s two per cent salary increase over eight years offer to public servants, at a press conference on Friday at the union’s Henry Street, Port of Spain office. PHOTO BY JEFF MAYERS –

TRADE unions are gearing up to stage a motorcade from San Fernando to Port of Spain on Sunday in rejection of Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial’s recent four per cent wage increase offer to public servants for the 2014-2019 collective bargaining period.

The motorcade is expected to begin at 10 am.

This move by the unions is part of an ongoing dispute between the CPO, government and workers.

In May the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) called on all public servants to prepare to send a strong message to the government after they were presented with a two per cent increase for 2014-2021.

Thousands took to the streets on May 27 demanding a salary increase that would improve their living conditions.

The unions accused the Prime Minister, Finance Minister Colm Imbert and the CPO of disrespecting hourly-, daily- and weekly-rated workers of central government, the Tobago House of Assembly and municipal corporations.

The unions were not satisfied after explanations by Dr Rowley of the repercussion on taxpayers of a higher offer.

For this second demonstration, thousands of workers are being called on to gather at the Palmiste Bend San Fernando, and drive to the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

In a release on Wednesday, NUGFW said the motorcade is part of its efforts “to build resistance and solidarity against the Rowley-led administration.”

Id added that the main objective is to continue to be the voice of the voiceless, “the voice of pensioners, the voice of women, the voice of youth and the disadvantaged communities.

“With our combined efforts TT can become a better place that belongs to everyone, not just political and business elites,” it said.

On Thursday the Public Services Association called on all its 80,000 members to join in.