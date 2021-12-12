Unions: Remove Xmas decorations from Cipriani statue

News

Trade unions want the city officials to remove the Christmas decoration built over the statue of capt Arthur Cirpriani on Independence Square, Port of Spain. – Angelo Marcelle

Union leaders are calling on the Urban Development Corporation of TT (Udecott) and the Port of Spain City Corporation to remove Christmas decorations covering the statue of captain Arthur Cipriani on Independence Square, Port of Spain.

They described the decision to cover the statue as disrespectful to the trade union movement.

Education and research officer of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) Ozzie Warwick said Cipriani’s statue was a reminder of the importance of the labour movement and the working class and its contribution to economic activity, especially during the Xmas season.

“I believe this is an act of great disrespect and disregard for labour and our history. The Cipriani statue, like all statues, is a recognition and reminder of something.

“To cover up this important symbol with decorations is simply to try and hide or cover up the fact that it is workers who make Xmas, and the economic activity that goes with it, possible. It also shows how far we have gone in the commercialisation and commodification of Xmas and losing the message of hope.”

“It is disturbing that those who took the decision to place the structure over such an important symbol of our history did not consider the serious visual implications and the message it sent.

“There is more than enough space on the promenade where the structure can be moved. The structure should be moved immediately. We can celebrate Xmas without hiding our proud history,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by president of the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) Clyde Elder who said covering the statue showed how the government felt about trade unionism and demanded the structure be removed immediately.

“Instead of doing more to educate the public especially the younger ones, of our rich history and the importance of labour and labour leaders’ contributions to our development; they chose to hide the statue.

“The government, the corporation and Udecott must have the decorations relocated immediately and respect the memory of Cipriani and the contributions of labour,” Elder said.

Former trade unionist and the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) political leader David Abdulah said the decision to cover the statue was in poor taste.

“There are many other places and ways they could have decorated without covering up the figure. It is very contradictory because they haven’t removed the Columbus statue, which ought to be removed for many different reasons,” Abdulah said.

In response, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said the decorations were installed by Udecott, in conjunction with the Office of the Prime Minister, in an effort to bring Xmas cheer to the city.

Martinez told Sunday Newsday that he understood the concerns and would have a discussion with the corporation’s council and Udecott next week to determine the next move.

He said in the past couple of years the area has been decorated and there were no negative comments, so the same was done again this year.

“I could understand their concern. We thought it was not a bad idea to do it again for the Xmas season. You never know who you are affecting when you do something, but I can understand that it would have been done in the best interest of Xmas and decorating the city.

“If the concern is that they are unhappy with it, we will have a discussion to see how best we can address it. I can’t say what would be the next step of action other than having a dialogue.”

The statue of capt Arthur Cipriani, a trade unionist and World War I veteran, and former mayor of Port of Spain, was erected in 1959 by former prime minister Dr Eric Williams.

Martinez said the corporation also took a decision to open Woodford Square for a pop-up market.

No other parks and spaces would be opened, he said. City parks and the Brian Lara Promenade were closed in May to prevent public gatherings to prevent the spread of covid19.

“We are utilising the space at Woodford Square to give the artisans a little bit more time to get sales for their items. We have prepared the area for proper sanitation and social distancing. It’s for shoppers to get what they want and leave,” Martinez said.