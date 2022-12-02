Union’s Attorneys receive Funds on behalf of former Jolly Beach Workers

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Antigua and Barbuda Workers’ Union wishes to advise all former employees of Jolly Beach Corporation that the Union’s Attorneys have advised us moments ago that they have just received funds from the Attorneys for the Company –

Lake, Kentish & Bennett Inc. – allocated for the payment of all former Jolly Beach Corporation workers, today, Friday 02 December 2022.

Hughes further explained that the Union and its Attorneys will in the coming week work expeditiously to process these funds for payment to individuals in short order.

A schedule and date for payment will be published in the coming week.

Hughes underscores that having received the cheque today, Friday, 2 December 2022, is further confirmation that Prime Minister Gaston Browne lied when he claimed the Union was in possession of the funds weeks ago.

We wish to express our gratitude to our members for their patience and understanding as we seek to have the matter resolved posthaste.

NewsAmericasNow.com