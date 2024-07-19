Union: Not first time cops leave restricted

News

President of the Police Service Social and Welfare Association Gideon Dickson. –

ACTING Inspector Gideon Dickson, president of the Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA), says police officers have some concerns about the restriction of their leave, but understand their duty to Trinidad and Tobago after 17 people were murdered in four days from July 12-15.

An internal memo from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Administration and Operational Support, said officers are restricted from applying for leave.

The memo, dated July 16, and titled Restriction of Leave, was issued to regional and divisional commanders.

This comes after there were 17 murders in four days over July 12-15.

It said, “Due to ongoing exigencies of the organisation, all applications for vacation and compensatory leave are restricted until further notice. Also, all leave requests previously approved may be rescinded or amended.”

Dickson said police officers understand there is a current call for more (crime-fighting action) and explained it was not the first time officers’ leave has been restricted.

“The record will show we have given (their time) since December 2019 when they had elections in Tobago; Carnival 2020 it was restricted again; at the end of covid and even up to last year we had leave restrictions.”

Dickson said the police are short of 1,400 officers.

“We have to appreciate the element of not burning out our officers and giving them a chance to reboot.

“The PSWA will also try to safeguard that and work with the administration to achieve the targets and goals, but also ensure our own officers are not the victims of any murders.”

Industrial relations consultant and Newsday columnist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt said the restriction of police officers leave is fair.

“The officers took an oath to protect and serve,” she said, quoting the police motto.

“That is what they signed on for.”

She said this does not break any laws nationally or internationally and is consistent with the principles of the International Labour Organisation.

With additional reporting by Ryan Hamilton-Davis