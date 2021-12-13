Union accuses San Fernando corporation of victimisation

News

Ermine De Bique Meade, left, and assistant secretary general. Photo by Laurel V Williams

The president of the Contractors and General Workers Trade Union (CGWTU) has accused San Fernando City Corporation (SFCC) officials of victimisation over changes to a roster for two public-convenience workers.

Speaking on behalf of the workers, Ermine De Bique Meade accused management of unilaterally changing the roster.

On December 1, Joan Luces-Sylvester and Jenny Gooding received a memorandum from SFCC’s acting CEO informing them of a new rotation from December 9.

Meade said the two had been working at the dilapidated, now demolished, toilet facilities at Harris Promenade for more than ten years.

“Now that the new facility was built, they have been transferred to work at the market (on Mucurapo Street). They were good enough to work in the old building, which was unfit for humans,” Meade told Newsday. “They have been working there for a minimum of ten years. It is unfair they are now working for less hours, less overtime.”

She referred to the collective agreement, saying the rotation should not have been allowed, based on seniority and classification. Workers were told the rotation was for three months, which will be revisited.

Like the president, CGWTU secretary general Akeba Wilson said the union has raised its concerns with officials, including mayor Junia Regrello.

The union did not get a favourable response and has written to the chief personnel officer (CPO) to help resolve the issue.

“We believe the status quo should remain until the CPO makes his decision. The union was never consulted about the changes,” Wilson said.

When contacted, the mayor did not confirm or deny the allegations.