Unidentified man’s body found in Macoya

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a track in Macoya on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said officers of the North-Central Task Force received a report of a body at Venus Drive, Macoya, at around 6.30 pm.
They met a group of Venezuelan agriculture workers who directed them to a river off a dirt track where they found the body.
Investigators said the body was that of a medium-built man, with a bald head. He was wearing dark-coloured pants and T-shirt.
No marks of violence were apparent on his body.
Fire officers and volunteers from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were called in and removed the body.
A district medical officer declared the man dead.