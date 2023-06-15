Unidentified man’s body found in Macoya

News

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in a track in Macoya on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers of the North-Central Task Force received a report of a body at Venus Drive, Macoya, at around 6.30 pm.

They met a group of Venezuelan agriculture workers who directed them to a river off a dirt track where they found the body.

Investigators said the body was that of a medium-built man, with a bald head. He was wearing dark-coloured pants and T-shirt.

No marks of violence were apparent on his body.

Fire officers and volunteers from the Hunters Search and Rescue Team were called in and removed the body.

A district medical officer declared the man dead.