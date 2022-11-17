Unidentified man’s body found hours after shooting in Laventille

News

Police in the Port of Spain Division is trying to identify a man who was shot dead in Laventille on Wednesday night.

Picton residents told police they heard gunshots at around 11 pm on Wednesday, but did not look outside.

Hours later, at around 6.10 am on Thursday, residents saw the body of a man outside the Picton Housing Development and called the police.

Police from the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) went to the scene with Besson Street police and officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I.

Police said the man is of African descent, slim built, and was dressed in a grey t-shirt, long black jeans and black and camouflage patterned sneakers.