Unidentified man stabbed to death, Maraval man held

Police are trying to identify a man who was stabbed to death in downtown Port of Spain on Saturday night.

Police said officers of the inter Agency Task Force (IATF) received a report that a man was being stabbed at the corner of Duke and Charlotte Streets at around 11.40 pm.

Officers went to the scene and found the body of the man bleeding at the side of the road.

Police took the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he died shortly after.

Sources said the man appeared to be of African descent, dark complexion, slim built and in his mid sixties.

Police from the Port of Spain Task Force later received a description of the man’s attacker and found him walking on Duke Street.

Investigators said the 22-year-old Maraval man had blood on his hands and was holding a knife believed to be the murder weapon.

He was arrested and the knife seized by police.

Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.