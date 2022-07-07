Unidentified man shot dead in Las Lomas

News

POLICE are seeking the identity of a man who was gunned down in Las Lomas on Wednesday night.

Police said residents at Soriah Branch Trace heard gunshots at around 10.55 pm and on checking, saw the man bleeding on the road.

Police from the La Horquetta CID were called in and found the man’s body.

Homicide detectives also visited the area with a district medical officer who ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre.

Police said they will be using the man’s fingerprints to try and find a match in their database but they are also calling on the public for help in identifying him so that an autopsy can be done and investigations continued. Up to press time, no arrest had been made.

Detectives from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region II) are continuing enquiries.