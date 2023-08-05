Unidentified man killed in Chaguanas accident

News

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

An unidentified man was struck and killed in a car accident in Chaguanas on Friday night while trying to run across the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The accident happened around 8.25 pm on the southbound lane near Seereeram Brothers Ltd.

The police said a 48-year-old fireman from San Juan was driving his silver Ford Everest car along the highway where the unidentified man of East Indian descent ran in a westerly direction across the roadway.

The man came into contact with the car and died instantly.

Acting Sgt Stoute and other officers from the Freeport station and the Highway Patrol Unit responded.

The district medical officer, Dr Alyah, visited the scene and ordered the body’s removal.

A post-mortem is set for the week at the San Fernando General Hospital.

Anyone with information about his identity can call the Freeport police station at 673-0026 or any police station. Stoute is continuing investigations.