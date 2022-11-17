Unidentified man gunned down in Cunupia

News

An unidentified man was shot and killed in Cunupia on Wednesday night.

Police said officers of the Central Division Emergency Response Patrol received a report that a man was shot at David Toby Trace, Chin Chin Road, at around 7.15 pm.

They went to the scene and found the body of a man on his stomach at the side of the road.

There was a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.

Investigators said the man appeared to be of African descent with a short beard, short hairstyle in a grey, long-sleeved shirt and a pair of red pants.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III visited the area with a district medical officer who declared the man dead.