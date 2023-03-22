Unidentified man found dead in Port of Spain

News

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in Port of Spain early on Wednesday morning.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol at around 12.20 am when they received a report that a body had been found on Dundonald Street, near a nightclub.

They found the body of a man lying at the roadside.

Police from the Central Police Station arrived with officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I. A district medical officer declared the man dead.

Up to 8 am on Wednesday morning the body remained unidentified.

Investigators said it is unclear what caused the man’s death, as there were no visible marks of violence.