Unidentified man found dead in Curepe

Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found on the street in Curepe on Tuesday night.

Officers from the St Joseph CID received a report of a shooting at Riverside Road, Curepe, at around 9.18 pm and went to the scene. They found the man’s body.

Police said the man appeared to be of African descent, slim built with a plaited hairstyle. He was wearing a blue short pants and white vest.

Investigators spoke with residents, but no one knew who the man was.

The body was taken to a funeral home for storage to then be taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Wednesday for identification.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.