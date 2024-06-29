Unidentified body found floating in Felicity River

News

THE unidentified body of a man was discovered in a river in Felicity around 9 am on June 29, near the WASA pump house.

A video, circulating on social media, showed the man lying face down in the river. He was fully clothed in a blue sweater over a plaid blue and white shirt, along with cream-coloured long pants.

He was discovered by a passer-by who alerted the police. Checks made revealed the man was unresponsive.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) viewed the body and ordered its removal to the mortuary for an autopsy, pending an identification.

Investigations are continuing.