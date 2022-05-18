Unforeseen delays to Barataria pipeline works

News

File photo –

“Unforeseen conditions” have stalled pipeline interconnection works near the Maritime Roundabout, Barataria affecting residents in seven areas.

Work at the site were rescheduled to be completed by 6 pm on Wednesday and it will take another 24 hours for water supply to return to some areas.

In a release on Wednesday, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the deadline had to be extended because of “the need for significant re-scoping of the job, based on unforeseen conditions encountered” while it was being done.

WASA added, “A limited truckborne supply is available upon request, with priority given to healthcare, education and government institutions.”

For further information or assistance customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre at 800-4420/4426.

Affected areas:

Morvant

Barataria

El Socorro

Aranguez

Laventille

Lower Port of Spain

Beetham Gardens