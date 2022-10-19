UNESCO offers environmental education for teachers

News

Teachers were trained to link classroom activities to real-life environmental issues at the second instalment of the global environmental programme Sandwich, hosted by the Trinidad and Tobago National Commission for UNESCO on September 28.

A media release said Caribbean coastal ecosystems are in danger from threats such as climate change. UNESCO aims to develop the capacity of teachers and the wider community to work together to conserve the coastal and marine environment for sustainable development of the region.

In the release, Sandwich encouraged members of the community to understand their role in protecting the environment, as well as in understanding and influencing local government policy and action.

By 2025, Sandwich aims to have environmental education integrated into the school curriculum.