Under-19s seal spot in Premier II T20 final

Premier League Under-19 batsman Andrew Rambaran eyes the ball after taking a shot against HKL Arranguez in the TTCB T20 Festival at Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba on Thursday. Premier League Under-19 won the match by 37 runs. – Marvin Hamilton

THE Premier League Under-19 team booked a place in the final of the TT Cricket Board T20 Festival premier II competition with a 37-run win over HKL Aranguez Sports at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Thursday.

The Under-19s scored 137/5 in 20 overs with Justin Jagessar leading from the front with 30 off 18 balls. The Under-19s got valuable contributions from Joshua Davis and Kyle Ramdoo with the players lashing 27 not out and 23 respectively.

Triston Singh tried his best to limit the Under-19s with 2/25 in four overs.

In response, Aranguez could only muster 100/9 in their 20 overs with Safraz Laloo making 22 off 30 balls and Deon Ferrier hitting 22 off 22 deliveries.

Premier League U19 batsman Rajeev Ramnath plays a shot against SKL Aranguez during the TTCB T20 Festival match, on Thursday, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. – Marvin Hamilton

Medium pacer Zachary Siewah picked up 3/17 in three overs, leg spinner Vasant Singh grabbed 2/13 in four overs and off spinner Davis took 2/21 in four overs.

The second premier II semi-final match finished after press time on Thursday night between Marchin Patriots and Defence Force. The premier II final will be held on Saturday at 3 pm. All matches are being played at Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

In the final group match of the premier I competition on Wednesday night, Profilbau Victoria Sports Club defeated Alescon Comets by eight wickets. There was nothing to play for as both teams did not have a chance to advance to the semi-finals.

Comets posted 150/9 with Sanjay Jawahir hitting 45 and Nicholas Ali contributing 35.

For Victoria, Presentation College, San Fernando student Jacen Agard bagged 3/15 in four overs and Daniel Babb also ended with three wickets taking 3/30 in four overs. Kyle Roopchand did his part to limit the Comets batsmen with 2/18 in four overs.

Victoria eased to 156/2 in 19 overs to wrap up a comfortable win.

Marcelle Jones struck 57 not out off 54 balls and Roopchand hit a blistering 56 off 30 deliveries.

The semi-finals of the premier I competition will be held on Friday. Central Sports will battle Queen’s Park First XI at 3 pm and PowerGen will play Clarke Road at 7.30 pm. The teams will be vying for a spot in Saturday’s final at 7.30 pm.