UNC Youth Arm: Trinidad and Tobago wins with Kamla

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a UNC local government election campaign meeting in Penal during on August 7. PHOTO COURTESY UNC –

THE UNC’s national youth arm says the results of last month’s local government elections show party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is “the best choice to secure, rebuild and develop our nation.”

In an unsigned statement on Monday, the youth arm boasted that Persad-Bissessar has “transformed the UNC into a national institution of hope, attractive to all citizens from all walks of life.”

The youth arm claimed the UNC defeated San Fernando West MP Faris Al-Rawi in his political backyard by retaining the Marabella South/ Vistabella district and winning the Marabella West district.

The youth arm said this meant the UNC will win the San Fernando West constituency in the next general election, which is constitutionally due in 2025.

The youth arm also claimed the election results showed PNM strongholds along the East-West Corridor are now marginal areas which the UNC is certain to win in 2025.

“Having thoroughly analyzed the results of the local government election, it is clear that Hon. Kamla Persad Bissessar SC together with the UNC National Executive has placed the party on the path to victory at the next general election.”

The elections ended in a 7-7 tie between the PNM and UNC. The voter turnout was 30.4 per cent.