UNC Women’s Arm supports call to end period poverty

News

File photo –

The United National Congress Women’s Arm is echoing the calls of Soroptimist International Esperance, a women’s advocacy group, to end period poverty, defined as inadequate access to menstrual products.

On January 17, Soroptimist International Esperance called on the government to implement measures that will decrease the cost of feminine hygiene products.

In a press release on Thursday, the women’s arm urged the Health and Social Development ministers to see period poverty as a public health issue desperately in need of addressing. It said sanitary products should be seen not as a luxury item, but a necessity and criticised what it said was the government’s lackadaisical attitude to providing relief from the rising cost of living.

The release also said “Period poverty is a worldwide public health issue that has been placed on the back burner by the government for far too long, whilst young girls and women from low-income households continue to struggle with health and hygiene issues.”

This has been exacerbated by the covid19 pandemic and the rise in food prices, it said, causing low-income families to choose between food and sanitary items.

The women’s arm restated its commitment to advocate on behalf of women and young girls and promised to continue helping those affected by period poverty.

In an effort to mitigate period poverty, Scotland became the first country to make menstrual products free in 2020. Other countries like New Zealand and England offer free period products in schools.