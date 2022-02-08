UNC wins Debe South by landslide, PEP beats PNM

News

The UNC’s Khemraj Seecharan, Debe South councillor elect, celebrates his local government by-election victory with some of his youngest supporters at a political meeting at the UNC’s Debe South Office, Ramrattan Maharaj Street, Debe, on Monday night. – Roger Jacob

The UNC secured another political victory on Monday night as its candidate in the debe south by election won the district by a landslide

The UNC’s Khemraj Seecharan secured 1,650 votes, way ahead of his opponents.

Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) candidate Lorenzo Sammy captured 175 votes while the PNM’s Judy Sookdeo was only able to attract 25 votes .

In his inaugural address as councillor elect at the UNC’s Debe South office on Ramrattan Maharaj Street, Debe, Seecharan said his victory was the start of an avalanche the UNC would create that would spread throughout the country to defeat the ruling PNM in coming elections.

Seecharan was joined and celebrated by his political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who stuck and cut a victory cake with him.

In congratulating him on his success, Persad-Bissessar expressed optimism about his future.

She reminded him that she started her political career at the local-government level and was certain he would evolve like she did.

Seecharan said he remained humble and grateful for the support and confidence the people had reposed in him.

He called on his political opponents to join him to better represent the people of Debe South. He said it mattered not whether people supported or voted for him as he was determined to serve them all.