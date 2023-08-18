UNC wins Arima Northeast after recount

News

From left, Oropouche East MP Roodal Moonilal, UNC Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Senator Jearlean John and UNC local government election campaign manager Feeroze Khan, celebrate the party’s success at its headquarters in Chaguanas on Monday night. – ANGELO MARCELLE

THE Opposition UNC won the Arima Northeast district after a recount of votes there on Thursday.

But the PNM retains control of the Arima Borough Corporation, under which this district falls.

In a statement, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said the PNM and the UNC each received 623 votes in the district during Monday’s local government elections.

The UNC requested a recount.

The results of the recount gave the UNC 624 votes to the PNM’s 623.

The Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP), which also contested the district, maintained the 81 votes it received on Monday.

On Monday, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the party won of seven seats in the corporation but missed winning another seat (Arima Northeast) by a single vote.

The recount now makes the division of districts in the corporation 5-2 in the PNM’s favour.

The recount did not change the 7-7 electoral tie between the PNM and UNC on Monday.

A recount is ongoing in the Maracas/Santa Margarita district and second recount is taking place in the Lengua/Indian Walk district.