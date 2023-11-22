UNC to contest all 41 constituencies in 2025 general election

News

DECLARING that the PNM is the “opposition in waiting,” the UNC says it will contest all 41 seats in the next general election. The party says nominations fort that election will be opened by mid-December this year.

The next general election is due in 2025.

“As we move into an election year, I serve notice tonight the UNC will open nominations for every single constituency,” Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar sounded off as she addressed the party started a series of cottage meetings in Couva South on Monday night.

The UNC has not had a history of contesting the two Tobago seats and has always depended on an accommodation with parties other than the PNM.

UNC has faced criticism from other political entities for not being a national party because it does not usually contest the two Tobago constituencies.

This time around, the party says it is looking for candidates for the general elections, whenever it is called, in all 41 constituencies.

Persad-Bissessar issued a challenge to the public on Monday night.

“If you name man or woman, you are free to put your nomination in.

“Next year is an election year, and we must start off on a strong footing. Let us go forward to bring back glory, to rescue TT, to save TT, to bring back safety and security.”

She said the stage was set to remove the PNM, using statistics from the last local elections to solidify her argument.

“In the last local government election, we had 31 less seats running on a UNC ticket than the PNM, but we got 43,000 more votes. The maths is definitely “mathsing” in the UNC’s favour.

“When you transpose those results from the LG and put them in constituencies – we have crunched the numbers – and the UNC would have won every marginal seat.

“So don’t get distracted and fooled. We are on the right pathway. We are on the road to victory whenever those elections are called.”

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal agreed.

“The PNM is the Opposition in waiting. We must rescue this country from the PNM. They are in the departure lounge and when people are in the departure lounge, you have to check their luggage.”