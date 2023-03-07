UNC threatens legal action against utility rate increases

News

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath.

PRINCES Town MP Barry Padarath is alleging that in spite of ongoing consultations, the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has already been instructed to enforce increased rates for electricity and water.

From a United National Congress (UNC) platform in Chaguanas East on Monday night, Padarath said the consultations being held in selective constituencies were nothing more than a “pappyshow” and a “mamaguy.”

He said in spite of assurances from Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales that in April the report from the RIC will come to the Cabinet, which will then determine a way forward, the decision has already been taken on increases come June 1.

He called on the Government and the RIC to hold their hand on the increases, warning that the UNC will take the commission to court if necessary to stop the process.

Padarath said all opposition MPs have been instructed by their political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to write to the RIC, demanding “serious consultations,” and have done so.

“If the RIC intends on doing the job it is lawfully supposed to do, them accede to the request made by all 19 opposition MPs, to go into every nook and cranny of this country. Do not hold consultations only in Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas.”

Critical of the RIC’s decision to lump a number of constituencies together for one consultation and to have more than one such consultation during March, Padarath said this was an move to suppress opposing voices.

“Putting two and three public consultations in one day is an attempt by the administration to stifle your voice. To stifle your concerns. This is a way to ensure that that issues the Opposition and others are raising will be suppressed.”

A meeting for constituents from Chaguanas East, Chaguanas West, Caroni East, Caroni Central, Couva North, Couva South, Tabaquite and Pointe-a-Pierre is scheduled for March 15 at Centre Pointe Mall, Chaguanas.

Padarath took offence at this “lumping of over 100,000 constituents represented in these constituencies,” saying they would not have a fair opportunity to share their concerns.

“The people of Couva North have a voice. The people of Chaguanas East, where we stand, have a voice. Your MP Vandana Mohit has called on the RIC to hold public consultation in the length and breath of this country to hear whether what these people in these particular constituencies have to say is any different from what the opposition MPs have been saying.

“Against the backdrop of very high food prices, where people cannot afford the basic commodities, we are saying: ‘Hold your hand, RIC, hold your hand, because people do not have money to buy food, far less to pay higher prices for electricity and water rates.’”

He was also suspicious of the meetings he said the RIC had been holding with chambers, civil society and other special interest groups.

Describing them as a “blatant naked and shameless attempt to hide behind closed doors,” Padarath said, “The puppets of the government are yet to make a submission of interest groups they were meeting.

“I want to ask those interest groups whether or not they will continuepusur pusur (secretly) behind closed doors and they will refuse to stand for the rights and privileges of the people of TT.

“The UNC calls on those civil-society groups to come out of the darkness of the shadows and say what is your position in reaction to these impending increases.

“It is my information that a lot of these groups share a lot of the position adopted and the concern raised by UNC and our representatives.”

Naming the Supermarket Association, AMCHAM and various chambers of commerce, he challenged them to break their silence as people continue to face hardship owing to what he called the wicked and callous government.

The Prime Minister’s comments that UNC representatives were being obstructionist and hijacking these consultations also raised Padarath’s ire.

“Truth be told, while we in the Opposition attend these public consultations, we cannot see one represented, elected or appointed by the PNM, voicing the concerns of the people they were elected by, the people they represent.

“You cannot want to play mas and ‘fraid powder,” Padarath challenged the government.

