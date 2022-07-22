UNC tells Rowley: Don’t put firearms unit report in Parliament

News

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal

Oropuche East MP Roodal Moonilal is warning the Prime Minister against laying in Parliament a report on the investigation into the police firearms unit.

During a virtual news conference on Friday, Moonilal claimed the report was an attempt to defame former commissioner of police Gary Griffith, and dismissed it as a hoax.

“I want to tell Dr Keith Rowley, take that executive summary and take it to Tobago to that goat pen and clean the goat pen with it.

“The police have the powers to investigate wrongdoing of any kind, but politicians ought not to be commissioning investigations into any matter when you are doing it for the sole purpose of defaming any applicant.

“It is no surprise to us that this matter has been raised when it became clear that Gary Griffith had applied again for commissioner of police. Dr Rowley has launched his own investigation into the firearms unit of the TTPS. The TTPS is an independent organisation provided for in the constitution. Politicians ought not to be establishing investigations into any unit of the police. Dr Rowley has done that.”

On Monday, during a news conference at the Diplomatic Center in Port of Spain, Rowley said he received the Stanley John report on an alleged bribery ring for firearm users’ licences.

He said a summary would be laid in Parliament, and a full report would be given to the Police Service Commission.