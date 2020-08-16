UNC takes election complaints to the police

Dave Tan­coo, Gen­er­al Sec­re­tary, Unit­ed Na­tion­al Con­gress (UNC) claimed yes­ter­day that the Elec­tions and Bound­aries Com­mis­sion (EBC) had not pro­vid­ed doc­u­ments to the par­ty which would help in en­sur­ing the re­count of votes in mar­gin­al con­stituen­cies is done ac­cu­rate­ly.