UNC rejects former MPs Khan and Ramdial’s motion

Opposition Leader and UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. FILE PHOTO –

THE Opposition UNC rejected a motion brought by former UNC MPs Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial which called for the party to change its leadership structure while leaving Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar in place as political leader.

The UNC’s position was advanced in a letter to Ramdial and Khan by party general secretary Peter Kanhai.

The motion, which Khan and Ramdial, asked to be read at the UNC’s congress in Couva on Sunday, does not call for Persad-Bissessar’s removal as UNC leader.

The objective of the motion is to call for unity within the UNC by finding ways to bring former party members back into the fold. Should this not happen within three months, Khan and Ramdial are calling for a new internal election where only positions of chairman, vice-chairman and the UNC’s three deputy leaders will be up for grabs.

Khan and Ramdial have rejected accusations from UNC members that they were trying to remove Persad-Bissessar as UNC leader.

In a signed letter sent to Ramdial, Kanhai said Persad-Bissessar and the party’s national executive (natex) are “actively engaging” former UNC members, as called for in their motion.

“We assure you that both the political leader, natex and UNC membership have your best interest at heart.”

He said under Persad-Bissessar’s leadership, the UNC is “focused on diversity, meritocracy and a mix of youth and competent experience.”

Kanhai reminded Khan and Ramdial about their rejection by party members in the UNC’s internal elections last July. He also reminded them that in all previous elections, Persad-Bissessar retained the honour to lead the UNC “by winning the majority of votes from the UNC membership.”

Other party members reinforced Kanhai’s views that the UNC fully supports Persad-Bissessar..

UNC deputy political leader, David Lee said, “Any report or story to the contrary is not only futile but is just malicious, cowardly political hubris echoed by those who have lost political relevance and value self-interest above national interest.”

Opposition Senator Jearlean John, another UNC deputy leader, echoed this sentiment on behalf of the UNC’s senatorial team.

“Our support for Mrs Persad- Bissessar is not rooted in any self-interest as the naysayers and armchair critics would say, but in our collective admiration and respect for the strength, resilience and astute leadership of the woman who led the best Government Trinidad and Tobago ever had.”

Opposition senators Wade Mark, Jayanti Lutchmedial, John, Damian Lyder, David Nakhid and Anil Roberts agreed that Persad-Bissessar remains “a beacon of hope” for TT.

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath claimed that Khan and Ramdial “only found their voice when an election is upon us or when they see a political opportunity to create division and criticise the UNC.”

UNC international affairs officer Nicholas Morris said Persad-Bissessar has “turned the UNC into a diverse, dynamic, and people-centered political vehicle which has become a force to be reckoned.”

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo criticised the Trinidad Express for erroneously claiming that Khan and Ramdial’s motion called for Persad-Bissessar’s removal as UNC leader.

