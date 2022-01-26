UNC: Port of Spain hospital central block in jeopardy

News

FILE PHOTO: Construction of a new central block of the Port of Spain General Hospital continues on July 4, 2021. –

THE COMPLETION of the $1.1 billion contract Government signed with Shanghai Construction (Caribbean) Group Ltd for the new central block at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) may be in jeopardy.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal said the project has either slowed or stalled, as the Chinese firm has complained to project managers Udecott about delays and has threatened termination.

Moonilal said at the centre of the dispute seems to be a local sub-contractor Government wanted to insert in the project, on which Shanghai is the main contractor.

In November 2019, the Prime Minister turned the sod for the public-private partnership with Shanghai. The 13-storey block project, which included a 540-bed tower, was expected be completed within 24-30 months.

During Prime Minister’s question time in Parliament last week, Moonilal asked Dr Rowley about the issue.

On that occasion, Rowley said issues related to the covid pandemic, coupled with global supply-chain issues and the shutdown of construction sites in keeping with health regulations, would have all contributed to differences. He said Udecott and the contractors were in discussions and working towards a resolution.

Moonilal repeated his concerns on the United National Congress (UNC) Virtual Report platform on Monday night. He read excerpts from the letter sent to Udecott by the head of the Chinese firm, dated November 5, 2021.

In this letter Shanghai complained about the conduct of the contractor, whom Moonilal wants identified, and indicated its intention to terminate its contract.

Moonilal claimed this was yet another example of the Rowley Government’s corruption and incompetence to manage big large-scale projects.

“In the aftermath of the failed ‘Scandals’ project in Tobago, the Loren Manatee gas agreement that collapsed and the failed $500 million project with the Chinese government to build houses, came the PoSGH project.”

He said the UNC was ridiculed for not dealing with the aging central block, and the PNM “beat their collective chest that they are constructing a new central block.

“All of this collapsed when the Chinese company pulled out and stated that the project was now ‘Mission Impossible’ due to management incompetence, inordinate delays by the government and its project management, and deliberate attempts to subcontract away from the main Chinese contractor.”

He said the local contractor offered substandard and even dangerous proposals for steel works that would have undermined the integrity of the project.

Reflecting on the state of the country, Moonilal concluded that it was collapsing day by day.

“Nothing seems to be working,” he said commenting on a reported decision to terminate 6,000 CEPEP workers. (Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein explained on Tuesday that this was a temporary move affectinv only the staff od three contractors.)

“At a time like now, when people don’t have food, jobs, when the household is depending on the income of the one person working at CEPEP, how could you be comfortable enjoying a life of luxury?”

Moonilal also congratulated Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who is marking 12 years at the helm of the party.

He said every prime minister from Eric Williams to Patrick Manning had left a legacy, except Rowley.

“Every prime minister has something to show, Eric Williams – Pt Lisas; George Chambers – Mt Hope; ANR Robinson – Tobago Deep Water Harbour; Patrick Manning – the waterfront project; Basdeo Panday, Piarco International Airport.

“And Kamla Persad-Bissessar? The Couva Children’s Hospital, the Debe South Campus, highway to Point Fortin, hospitals, sporting complex in Couva, Tunapuna, schools, police stations, fire stations.

“Rowley does not have one single achievement to show after all these years.”