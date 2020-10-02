Skip to content
Friday, Oct 2, 2020
Woman shot at Barataria home
Police said they believe that it was a "hit" called on her life as she is said to be mentally ill and known for roaming the streets and entering people's private premises.
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith with his wife Nicole and son Gary Griffith III.
CoP cancels vacation to tackle key crime issues
by Rhondor Dowlat-Rostant
UNC pays attention to NACTA poll on party leadership
Fisherman charged for sex with girl, 8
A 30-year-old Marabella fisherman will appear before a San Fernando Magistrate, charged with three counts of sexual penetration against a minor.
The truth matters
The truth matters
A video shot of the soldier who took money from the Drugs Sou Sou during a raid on the premisis in La Horquetta.
Soldiers released after questions on DSS raid theft
by Mark Bassant
UNC pays attention to NACTA poll on party leadership
UNC pays attention to NACTA poll on party leadership
admin
3 hours ago
