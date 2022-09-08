UNC on queen’s death: World has lost immaculate soul

News

Queen Elizabeth II at a banquet hosted by President Max Richards in 2009 at the President’s House. File Photo/ Sureash Cholai

The United National Congress has described the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II as a loss to the world.

The queen died at Balmoral, Scotland, on Thursday afternoon.

In a release, Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, “The world has lost a soul of immaculate kindness, strength and courage, which enriched so many for decades.”

Persad-Bissessar said she admired the strength and resilience the queen had shown throughout her life.

“Her majesty’s life was an inspiring one as she demonstrated that neither youth nor gender would prevent her from undertaking a role with such great responsibilities.

Persad-Bissessar recalled: “As the first female chair in the office of the Commonwealth and first female prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago I had the esteemed pleasure of meeting her majesty on the Commonwealth stage and was greatly enlightened by her humour as well as her great humility, but even more so enriched by her desire to see a better world.

The opposition leader praised and remembered the queen for her years of love, kindness, and dedication to the Commonwealth.

“Her majesty’s many acts of goodwill throughout our Commonwealth, her words of wisdom throughout our global community and most of all the way she managed the tribulations that faced her life, her family and society were shining examples of courage which offered strength to many.

“Her majesty lived a life of service to the British people and our Commonwealth to the very end, as this week she appointed the 15th prime minister of her reign.”

The Opposition also extended condolences to the UK.

“However, I ask them to find strength in her majesty’s own words, ‘The courageous do not lie down and accept defeat; instead, they are all the more determined to struggle for a better future.’

“Together, as a Commonwealth, we must move forward stronger and united by the loving memory of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II, for a better future.”