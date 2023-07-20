UNC, NTA: Rowley sending cops for his opponents

News

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and NTA political leader Gary Griffith, both centre, at a joint political rally at SWWTU Hall, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain on Wednesday. – ROGER JACOB

POLITICAL leaders of the UNC and the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) both alleged that the PNM, through the Prime Minister, is hand picking police officers to go after its political opponents.

They made their statements at the podium during a joint political rally at the SWWTU Hall on Wrightson Road – calling the prime minister everything from a dictator to a political “piper.”

“When Dr Keith Rowley said I was his biggest mistake, it was because I was not a political puppet,” NTA political leader Gary Griffith said.

“Rowley wanted a puppet he could control, he could not get that. During covid19 he wanted me to arrest people in their homes, in breach of their constitutional rights. I said no. He pumped $45 million into the police account and directed me and told me who to hire and to target political opponents in an investigation.”

“What that man has done is tantamount to dictatorship, when a prime minister believes he can control and direct police in the performance of their duties.”

Gary knocked Rowley’s plans to have a vetted police unit to investigate misbehaviour in public office. He said there were already units like this but Rowley really wanted his own personal police unit.

“He wants control of the police service and that must not happen.”

Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also raised the issue when she took the podium.

Citing allegations made by THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine that there was a clandestine group of high-ranking officials working together in a conspiracy to tear him down.

Persad-Bissessar called on the officals, named by Augustine, to respond to the allegations.

“There is a whistle-blower who is coming forward and saying that he has been promised $275,000 to swear an affidavit to implicate Farley and others in the THA,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“I shared how the PNM attempted to buy votes and bribe people to jump ship and come into their camp. They will use anything they can against anyone they see as political opponents.”

“First it was Gary, then it was Farley, next it could be any one of you,” she said.

She called on supporters to vote against their children growing up in what she described as a police state – where they would have no rights and freedoms.

“We must vote against a hand-picked police ‘mongoose gang’ disguised as a vetted unit.”

NTA: We can’t win alone

Griffith admitted that the NTA and the UNC would not be able to depose the PNM if they acted alone. He said the only way to remove the PNM was with a coalition as was done in the past.

“The PNM will always win if political parties do not unite,” he said.

“Every single time the parties unite – in 1986, 1995, 2010 in the general elections and in 2010 in the local government elections – the PNM is annihilated,”

“If anyone does not understand this, that means you do not understand the politics. It means you are questioning the judgment of your political leader and myself and more importantly it means you want Keith Rowley to continue to win.”

Speaking to the local government election candidates, Griffith said they should all understand their role and function which was to bring the 147,000 people who voted for the COP in 2007 so they could beat the PNM once more.

“Your job is to find those people and get them to come out and understand whether you are ONR, NAR, COP or NTA, now is your time to come back out and support the NTA and UNC in Diego martin, Port of Spain and San Juan/Laventille.”

Griffith said, on his walks, he met with people who had two major concerns – that they had not seen their Prime Minister, and that they had not seen their councillor since 2019.

“This is your time, they are willing to give us that opportunity. The Prime Minister has a concern that I am walking but I want people to know that I am walking to serve. I want to let people know I will be there for you,” he said.

Persad-Bissessar once again knocked the PNM for the closure of the Petrotrin refinery, saying that its plans to tax the public were a result of “killing the goose that laid the golden egg.”

“They are scrambling like sprangers to take taxes such as inheritance tax. They are going to raise your electricity, your water rates, after elections.

“It is in the Moody’s report. That’s what their plan is. They are spranging for money because they closed down Petrotrin.”

“In June, the UNC and NTA announced their alliance with 20 NTA councillors and 16 UNC councillors combining their efforts in the local government election carded for August 14.

Persad-Bissessar said that all people were welcome in the NTA/UNC alliance.

“You will never walk alone,” she said. “We must join together to unite our countries and restore TT.”