UNC, NTA condemn threatening social media video

From left, ILP leader Jack Warner, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and NTA political leader Gary Griffith at a joint UNC and NTA political meeting at Centre of Excellence, Macoya. File photo by Anisto Alvez

The UNC and the NTA have both strongly condemned a video circulating on social media which calls for violence against the PM. The UNC has called for an immediate police investigation into the matter.

In a release the Opposition said it “categorically condemns the social media video which suggests that violence be committed against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. We also condemn and completely dissociate ourselves from the unauthorised use of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s voice in that video.”

The party said it is committed to peaceful, free and fair democratic politics, free from fear.

“To this end, the UNC calls for an immediate police investigation into the said social media video, to find out who is behind this mischief and to press the relevant charges against the offender(s) at once.”

NTA political leader Gary Griffith said in a release that he condemned the video which shows a gun with the sound of bullets being fired, and with a political leader with a target on his chest. He called on people to immediately stop sharing or producing these videos and to refrain from similar when making memes or doing posts and making comments.

“As a political leader myself, I understand the strong emotions and passion that arises at election time, but this is unacceptable and can be seen as inciting violence. The NTA also wants to reiterate that we see those from other political parties as political opponents, never political enemies, and we strongly urge others to do the same.”

Griffith said the politics of unity over division and hate, the safety and security of all citizens is every one’s right, and the NTA reaffirms its commitment to upholding that right for all people in the nation.