MP Dinesh Rambally – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

DR KIRK Meighoo, public relations officer of the United National Congress, has said a letter circulating on social media saying MP Dinesh Rambally has resigned is fake.

Meighoo clarified, “No resignation letter has been sent to the party.”

Newsday attempted to contact Rambally, Chaguanas West MP, but got no response.

This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided.