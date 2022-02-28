UNC MP tells PM: Strengthen ties with Guyana, not Venezuela

News

Naparima MP Rodney Charles

Naparima MP Rodney Charles is calling on the Prime Minister to be careful which countries he chooses to co-operate with and warned that otherwise Trinidad and Tobago may be blacklisted by other countries.

In a media release on Monday Charles accused Dr Rowley of “cosying up” to Iran and Venezuela while “snubbing” Guyana, which he said was culturally similar to TT.

Citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which led to international condemnation and economic sanctions being levelled against Russia, Charles said there were concerns that TT may be pulled into further tensions.

“In a time of global tensions involving Ukraine, with global sanctions on countries like Iran, Russia and Venezuela, Rowley may unwittingly involve us in geopolitical situations which he does not fully understand, has no plan for dealing with any unintended fallout, and which he cannot control.

“Rowley, our ‘badjohn’ PM, must remember the local adage: ‘Cockroaches have no place in fowl business.’

“Cool it PM Rowley.

“We have much more to gain economically and otherwise from deepening links with Guyana and Suriname rather than with controversial Venezuela and Iran.”

Referring to Rowley’s expressing willingness to expand co-operation with Iran during a recent visit to Qatar, Charles said the government must consider not only the practical nature of such a partnership but also what it could mean for relations with the US.

“Why, of all the gas-exporting countries attending the conference held in Qatar, did we have to robustly engage Iran? We are told that the main VIPs were ‘dignitaries from Bolivia, Egypt, TT and Russia and observer members Azerbaijan and Malaysia.’

“Has Rowley considered the implications of doing business with a US-sanctioned country? What message does increased relations with another sanctioned nation send to possible global partners? Have we conducted a cost-benefit analysis of engaging Iran at this time?

“The US, our largest trading partner, may look at our foreign-policy misadventure but may assume, perhaps correctly, that TT is either unaware of the implications of our honeymoon with Iran or simply does not care.”

Charles questioned whether TT would be prepared to intervene militarily if Guyana were attacked by Venezuela.