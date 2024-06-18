UNC mourns first PRO Lloyd Williams, 89

News

Lloyd Williams, first UNC PRO. – Photo courtesy UNC

THE Opposition UNC has expressed sadness on the death of its first public relations officer (PRO), Lloyd Williams.

In a statement issued on June 17, UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said the party is deeply saddened to learn of Williams’s death.

Williams, 89, started his political life as a member of the United Labour Front (ULF).

Meighoo said Williams’ political journey continued to the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR), Club 88 and finally the UNC when it was formed on April 30, 1989.

“He was a member of the first national executive (natex) of the UNC, serving as the PRO for approximately six years, under the then political leader Basdeo Panday (now deceased). He was succeeded as PRO by Hulsie Bhaggan and trained her for the role.”

Meighoo said Williams also did community work in the Port of Spain South constituency and represented the UNC in local-government elections in 1996, contesting as a councillor for St James West.”

Williams also piloted several initiatives under the UNC’s auspices.

Meighoo said one such initiative was the Tribute to Unsung Heroes, in which Williams honoured TT nationals who were never recognised by any serving government for their contributions to promoting culture, sports, academics and humanitarian recognition.

For this initiative and many other activities to benefit the UNC, the party honoured Williams with a life service award at a function in April.

Meighoo said, “Due to his illness at the time, the award was collected on his behalf by (Opposition) Senator Wade Mark.”

During the tenures of Panday and Kamla Persad-Bissessar as prime minister, Meighoo said Williams served on the boards of several state companies.

He added that the UNC was grateful to Williams for his years of dedicated service to the party.

“He always remained a loyal supporter and soldier of the UNC.”