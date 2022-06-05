UNC members file nominations for June 26 internal elections

News

‘LOOK MEH’: UNC senator Anil Roberts speaks at the party’s headquarters in San Fernando on Sunday, after filing his nomination for the post of northeast regional co-ordinator in the June 26 internal elections. PHOTO COURTESY UNC

MEMBERS of the United National Congress (UNC) submitted their nominations on Sunday for the party’s June 26 internal elections.

Among those filing at party headquarters at the M. Rampersad building in San Fernando were Opposition Leader leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Dr Roodal Moonilal. Persad-Bissessar is going up for the post of political leader, which she currently holds, while Moonilal is going up for one of three posts of deputy political leader.

David Lee and Jearlean John have also filed for the post of deputy political leader, under the Persad-Bissessar slate. Dr Lackram Bodoe did not file for any internal positions, Newsday was told.

Senator Anil Roberts threw his hat in the ring for the northeast regional co-ordinator post, while MPs Khadijah Ameen Ravi Ratiram filed for the posts of deputy chairman and party organiser, respectively.

Ameen said, “The objective is to return Kamla Persad-Bissessar as Prime Minister. We as a party must stand united — one party, one leader.”

Ratiram said, “Our party continues to grow as we are consolidating our base and our membership in preparing for whichever one of the elections is called first, local government or general elections. We stand behind our leader Kamla Persad Bissessar to return good governance to TT.”

Resubmissions for the same posts, contested at the last internal elections, included Dave Tancoo for chairman, Sean Sobers for policy and strategy officer, Nicholas Morris for international affairs officer and Shanty Boodram for south regional coordinator,

Neil Gosine filed nominations for the post of treasurer, Taharqa Obika for Tobago regional co-ordinator, MP Barry Padarath for central regional co-ordinator, MP Saddam Hosein for research officer and MP Vandana Mohit for education officer.

Vasant Bharath, who contested the last internal election for the post of political leader, said he would not be contesting in this election, while a previous deputy political leader contender, Ramona Ramdial, has filed for the post of elections officer.

Newsday understands there were other nominations from individual party members, but it was not confirmed if they would be contesting under any particular slate.

UNC’s CURRENT NATEX:

— Political leader – Kamla Persad Bissessar

— Depuy political leaders – Lackram Bodoe, David Lee, Jearlean John

— Chairman – Dave Tancoo

— Deputy chairman – Khadijah Ameen

— Education officer – Tim Gopeesingh (acting)

— Party organsier – Ravi Ratiram

— Elections officer – Don Sylvester

— International affairs officer – Nicholas Morris

— Policy and strategy officer – Sean Sobers

— Treasurer – William Archie

— Research Officer – Monifa Andrews

— South regional coordinator – Shanty Boodram

— Northwest regional coordinator – Eli Zakour

— Central regional coordinator – Imam Rasheed Karim

— Northeast regional coordinator – Neil Gosine

— Tobago regional coordinator – Bheemal Ramlogan