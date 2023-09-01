UNC Leader: Outcome of Lengua/Indian Walk election challenge could change future elections

News

Autly Granthume (left) and Nicole Gopaul (right)

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on Wednesday, said the outcome of the UNC’s legal challenge to the local government election result in Lengua/Indian Walk could determine future elections.

Lengua/Indian Walk is one of nine seats in the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC), the UNC won the other eight to retain control of the corporation at the end of a local government election on August 14.

After two recounts, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) declared a tie between UNC candidate Nicole Gopaul and the PNM’s Autly Granthume after each was adjudged to have received 1,428 votes. The UNC has since filed an election petition challenging that result.

If the tie stands, a by-election will be called for the seat.

In commenting on the contentious issue at an alderman swearing-in ceremony for the Siparia Borough Corporation on Wednesday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar opined the UNC’s petition would have to be expeditiously addressed by the court as, she said, the PTRC could not be fully constituted while the Lengua/Indian Walk seat was vacant.

She said the next court hearing was set for November and she was made to understand that Granthume had made an application to be joined as an interested party in the hearing of the election petition..

“From the timetable it appears there would not be a hearing until November, so it would be a long-drawn out process.

“I would have thought greater urgency would have been given to this matter, given there is a seat outstanding in the PTRC.”

“As I say, whichever way the court rules is very important as it would determine all future elections – where the initial on a ballot paper is compulsory.”

She said she believed the UNC had a good case, but should the court void the election, the UNC would return to the electorate more prepared to deal with election irregularities.

Persad-Bissesar added that her party was awaiting advice from its attorneys to decide whether or not it would contest the result of Arima Northeast seat. That seat was won by the PNM’s Kim Garcia over the UNC’s Jairzinho Rigsby. One vote separated the two after a second recount was conducted in that district.