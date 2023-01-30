UNC heads meet Chambers on crime

News

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who led a UNC delegation to a meeting on Monday with the heads of the Joint Chambers to discuss the impact of crime on business. FILE PHOTO –

A DAY after Opposition Leader and Siparia MP Kamla Persad-Bissessar, announced at the UNC’s national congress that the party intends to undertake a programme of national engagement, a delegation comprising deputy leaders Dr Roodal Moonilal, Dr David Lee and Senator Jearlean John met with the Joint Chambers at the Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Monday.

The Opposition delegation used the opportunity to present plans, policies and proposals previously articulated by Persad-Bissessar to address the unprecedented crime wave engulfing the nation.

The discussions, according to a UNC press release, were described as productive, open and fruitful, and both groups agreed that crime poses the most significant threat to the country and its economy.

The Opposition highlighted its previous support of legislation to address crime and expressed its commitment to supporting good legislation that protects the rights of all citizens and supports national development.

Discussions also focused on social policy interventions as part of a holistic approach to dealing with underprivileged communities, and a critical appraisal of the Government’s record on dealing with crime.

Both parties pledged to continue dialogue on matters of national security and other social and economic challenges.

The Joint Chambers indicated they are currently involved in a consultative process with their members and other stakeholders to develop clear proposals for addressing the crime situation.

They acknowledged that the Opposition is a very important stakeholder and were, therefore, pleased to be able to meet with them to learn about their position and views.

The Opposition indicated that this is the first of several consultations they intend to have with stakeholders. Following the meeting, the Joint Chambers committed to sharing details of their recommendations once they have completed their consultative process.