UNC: Guns will cost PNM ‘Paradise’

THE UNC predicted it would retain a key marginal seats in the local government elections in the marginal constituency of Tunapuna, party spokesman Hamlyn Jailal told Newsday half hour before the 6 pm close of polls on election day, Monday.

He predicted UNC candidate Sookdeo Prakash Barath, would comfortably retain the seat of Caura/Paradise/Tacarigua – due to voters concerns over crime – seeing off challenges by the PNM’s Reginald Gregg, PEP’s Roshni Bridgemohan and THC’s LeShawn Gopee.

Barath had held this seat on the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation but lost it to the PNM’s Aaron Thomas but won it back in the 2019 election.

Newsday met Jailal at El Dorado West Secondary School on Target Road, Tunapuna, and sought his views on voter turnout.

“I’ve been up and down the Caura/Paradise/Tacarigua electoral district since early morning and normally the PNM has a tradition where their supporters come out very early to vote. I did not see that happening today.

He said he had been monitoring the electoral district all day.

“I get the feeling the UNC is more than holding its own.

“I feel we have more of our supporters coming out to make a statement to the PNM and the Prime Minister that they are fed up, especially with the crime situation,

“I am beginning to feel there is a quiet, silent protest by PNM supporters. I did not see them in their numbers coming out to vote in Caura/Paradise/Tacarigua.”

Jailal anticipated a clear victory for Bharat.

“It’s a seat we won in 2019 but I sense we might increase our margin. I feel there are more of our supporters who came out to vote and I anticipate a larger victory tonight.” Based on the activity he had seen at the seat’s polling stations, he was confident the UNC would increase its marginal of victory in the seat.

“Clearly the message of crime has resonated well. It is happening – you can’t even say on a daily basis – on an hourly basis. So while you are getting set to vote you are hearing of someone who was just murdered or robbed.

“I think people feel, ‘Well, look we must try someone else who can probably effect change and make our country a safer place. I feel the result of tonight will reflect that. The population will send a clear message to Dr Keith Rowley that he is literally on the run now.”