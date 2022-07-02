UNC final election results: Kamla gets 11,554 votes

News

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – JEFF K MAYERS

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar received 11,554 votes to retain her post in the party’s UNC internal elections on June 26. Her sole challenger, former Barataria/ San Juan Dr Fuad Khan, received 644 votes.

This information was contained in the final results for the internal elections, released by the UNC on Friday.

Persad-Bissessar’s post was one of three posts on the UNC’s national executive (natex) which were challenged on June 26. The other 14 posts saw candidates of Persad-Bissessar’s Star Team being elected unopposed.

Former Couva North MP Ramona Ramdial unsuccessfully challenged Star Team candidate Don Sylvester for the elections officer post, losing 1,084 to 9,473 votes.

Similarly former Caroni Central MP Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh only polled 1,219 votes in his unsuccessful bid for the party organiser post. His Star Team rival, Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram got 10,133 votes to be elected party organiser.

A total of 194,779 votes were cast in the elections.

Speaking at her Siparia constituency office around 11 pm on June 26, Persad-Bissessar estimated that 13,000 people voted in the elections and her slate got 97 per cent of the vote. The UNC issued a statement on Monday giving a preliminary figure of 13,000 voters, and the Star Team got 95 per cent of the votes.

Persad-Bissessar described her team’s victory as giving it an overwhelming mandate to lead the party. There was no place for political dynasties, class or caste in the UNC.

To unnamed detractors and defeated opponents, Persad-Bissessar said, “Your constant attacks, your constant ridicule and attempts to belittle the rank-and-file members of our party in order to advance your own selfish aims have again proven to be worthless.”

She told these people they had to respect UNC members the way she and her team did.

“If you want to come together, you are welcome – but you must stop your thoughtless and crazy behaviour.”

On Monday, Khan and Ramdial said the UNC has no future with Persad-Bissessar as its leader. Both of them will remain UNC members but will not work with Persad-Bissessar or any member of the new natex.

They reiterated their claims that the elections were unfair and rigged in favour of the Star Team.

Ramadharsingh promised to serve Persad-Bissessar as political leader, the party and the country in whatever role he is called on to do so.

He believed Persad-Bissessar would be “the next prime minister of TT.”

A North American Caribbean Teachers Association (NACTA) opinion survey released on June 22 had predicted a clean sweep for Persad-Bissessar and her slate.

It also reported that interest in the elections was low, saying many UNC members, supporters and floating voters did not believe Persad-Bissessar and her slate did not help the electorate view the UNC as an alternative government

How the votes went:

Political leader

Kamla Persad-Bissessar 11,554

Dr Fuad Khan 6474

Deputy political leader

Jearlean John 9,941

David Lee 9,507

Dr Roodal Moonilal 10,374

Chairman

Davendranath Tancoo 10,963

Deputy chairman

Khadijah Ameen, 11,145

Policy & strategy officer

Sean Sobers 11,033

Education officer

Vandana Mohit 11,050

Research officer

Saddam Hosein 11,034

Elections officer

Ramona Ramdial 1,084

Don Sylvester 9,473

Treasurer

Neil Gosine 10,599

Party organiser

Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh 1,219

Ravi Ratiram 10,133

International relations officer

Nicholas Morris 10,875

Central regional representative

Barry Padarath 10,995

Northeast regional representative

Anil Roberts, 11,079

Northwest regional representative

Eli Zakour 10,749

South regional representative

Shanty Boodram 10,909

Tobago regional representative

Taharqa Obika 10,936