UNC files complaint with Florida Bar Association on Piarco case in Miami

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – Photo Marvin Hamilton

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has complained to the Florida Bar Association about the conduct of Florida-based law firm, Sequor Law, which represented the Government in the multi-million-dollar civil asset forfeiture case linked to the construction of the Piarco Airport terminal building 22 years ago.

Sequor Law and Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, were disqualified in April 2022 because of the latter’s previous conflict of interest as he once represented former minister Brian Kuei Tung in the criminal proceedings in the TT courts also related to the airport fraud case.

Earlier this month, a US appeal court affirmed the disqualification of Armour and Sequor Law.

On February 24, Persad-Bissessar wrote to the president of the FBA, Gary Lesser, “as a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and on behalf of the United National Congress.” Her complaint was of misconduct and breach of the code of ethics and conduct of members of the Florida Bar.

Her complaint was specifically against the attorneys from the law firm which represented the Government in the Miami case – Edward Harrison Davis Jr, Christopher Allen Noel, and Arnoldo Benjamin Lacayo of Sequor Law.

Her complaints were provided to the media on Monday, and her letter to Lesser said the facts and judgments of the Miami judges, gave “rise to some very serious and troubling issues.”

She said Sequor Law would have been paid substantial legal fees to represent the Government and by its disqualification, these “have gone to waste.”

Persad-Bissessar said the complaint against the law firm and the attorneys concerned their decision to discuss the case with Armour after he disclosed he was Kuei Tung’s attorney.

“It is a clear conflict of interest,” she said.

She made accusations against the law firm and quoted from the transcripts of the motion of disqualification filed by Kuei Tung and businessman Steve Ferguson in support of her complaint.

“Clearly this is a very serious matter of which the Florida Bar Association must be made aware. We ask that this complaint be investigated as a matter of urgency to determine whether disciplinary and other actions should be taken.

“In the circumstances, we trust that the Florida Bar Association, whose mandate is to regulate the practice of law in Florida, ensure the highest standards of legal professionalism in Florida…and will thoroughly investigate our claim so that appropriate action may be taken,” the letter said.

In a release, Persad-Bissessar said the Miami firm and the AG needed to “explain to the taxpayers of TT why millions of dollars have now been squandered…”