UNC: Energy sector employment down under PNM

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee. FILE PHOTO

The energy sector’s workforce has been cut in half under PNM rule, Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee claimed on Sunday.

Speaking at the weekly UNC virtual report, he cited data from the Central Statistical Office (CSO) and the Central Bank to push his claim.

“In 2015, under the Honourable Kamla Persad Bissessar, over 20,500 people were employed in the energy sector. In 2022, 9,800 people are employed – a decline of over 52 per cent. And it is dropping. It paints a picture of what this government is doing to that sector. It is decimating the energy sector,” Lee said.

He also knocked NiQuan – to which the government holds preferential shares – saying the gas company owes the nation an explanation for its billion-dollar debt.

“This government has treated the energy sector as if it belongs to the PNM and not the people. It took our billion-dollar asset, the old WGTL and sold it at a peppercorn rate.”

“They (NiQuan) got a sweet-hand deal, but they have run up billions of dollars in debts.”

He also took issue with the fact that despite two disasters at the NiQuan refinery, one of which claimed a life, the company is yet to give any report or explanation to the public.

“We are still asking for an investigation into what took place, and we are yet to get an answer. NiQuan is privately owned but it sits on government property. They have a right and a duty to report to the minister (of energy).”

He also knocked delays in the laying the commissioner’s report on the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria tragedy, where four divers drowned.

“We heard originally it was supposed to have been released in Easter, now it has been delayed further. What is the reason for this delay? Is it because of elections? Is it because it will reflect the callousness of this government? On behalf of the families of those divers, we demand that report,” Lee said.